More guest rooms planned for Butler House, Kilkenny
Magnificent Butler House, Kilkenny set to get even better with new bedrooms
Tourism in the city has received another boost thanks to Kilkenny Civic Trust which has applied for planning permission for the change of use of three basement level administrative offices at the house to three ancillary guest bedrooms with en suite accommodation to include decoration and all ancillary and associated services at Butler House, Patrick Street, Kilkenny.
