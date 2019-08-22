It's tractor time in Clogh this Sunday

Mary Cody

Mary Cody

Tom Murphy, Cllr. John Brennan and Joe Brennan

The Clogh Vintage Rally will take place this Sunday at 11am at the Cloneen club.

All are welcome to come along.