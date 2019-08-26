IFA President to attend Smart Farming Farm Talk & BBQ in Kilkenny on Wednesday
IFA President, Joe Healy will attend the barbecue and Smart Farming talk at Eamon Sheehan’s Farm, Bawnlusk, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny on Wednesday
The annual Smart Farming Farm Talk & BBQ will be held on Wednesday at 1.45pm at Eamon Sheehan’s Farm, Bawnlusk, Cuffesgrange, Eircode: R95 XFK1 .
The event will be attended by the Minister for Communications, Climate Change and Energy, Richard Bruton. IFA President, Joe Healy will open the event.
