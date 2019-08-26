Almost €115,000 for safety measures and play areas in three Kilkenny villages

Three Kilkenny communities are to share just under €115,000 in funding under the Government’s CLÁR Programme, it has just been announced.

Fine Gael Junior Minister John Paul Phelan has confirmed that Windgap, Blacks and Whites GAA and Community Centre, and Tullogher Rosbercon GAA Club will benefit under the Government’s CLÁR Programme, which funds small infrastructural projects in rural areas that have suffered high levels of rural depopulation.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring has allocated funding of €3.8 million for in rural schools and communities across the country in this round of the CLÁR funding.

“The CLÁR funding announced today by the Government will support safety measures and play areas for schools and communities in Kilkenny," said Minister of State Phelan.

"The following projects will receive funding: Windgap gets €41,000 for a pedestrian crossing; Black and Whites GAA Club and Community Centre gets €43,770 for a multi-use games area and Tullogher Rosbercon GAA is to receive €30,000 to help finance surfacing and lining of the car park.

“The CLÁR programme is a great scheme to help make our communities better places to live, work and raise families. Schools and community groups work alongside Kilkenny County Council to put forward these initiatives and the CLÁR funding is then crucial to getting the projects over the line."