Gardaí investigate separate incidents of criminal damage in South Kilkenny

Patio doors were smashed up at a house which is under construction in Kilmacow in South Kilkenny.

The damage occurred between 7pm on Friday and 1pm on Saturday. The owner of the property returned to find that the glass of the patio doors was smashed and the frames were also damaged.

In a separate incident gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage at Main Street in Piltown on Sunday.

The damaged car is a 13 1 KK black Ford Focus.