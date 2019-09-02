Auction of incredible art to aid move by Butler Gallery, Kilkenny

A rare opportunity to acquire seminal works by dozens of Irish artists in support of Butler Gallery in Kilkenny’s transformative move to the historic Evans’ Home is upcoming at Dublin’s RDS On Monday September 16th.

The auction, in association with Whyte’s as part of their Irish & International Auction will take place at approximately 8pm following Whyte’s sale commencing at 6pm. T

he Butler Gallery sale includes donations from the estates of Barrie Cooke and Tony O’Malley and from artists Paul Mosse, Dorothy Cross, Vera Klute, Amelia Stein, Anita Groener, Eithne Jordan, Fergus Martin, Caroline McCarthy, Nick Miller, Ailbhe Ní Bhriain, Mairead O’hEocha, Eamon O’Kane, Sonia Shiel, Atsushi Kaga and many more.

The sale includes work of various forms including photography, paintings, drawings, sculpture and mixed media, so there is something for all contemporary art lovers across a broad price range. Butler Gallery and Whyte’s are encouraging all budding collectors and art lovers to come along and find a hidden gem! Butler Gallery Director Anna O’Sullivan said, “We are very grateful to have such support from so many important Irish artists, many of whom have exhibited with us over the years, and from Whyte’s who we are delighted to collaborate with and who are being so generous in donating their commission”.

According to Ian Whyte, Managing Director of Whyte’s “this will be an exciting opportunity for collectors to acquire quality works created by contemporary Irish artists while supporting the Butler Gallery, an important cultural space in the historic city of Kilkenny”.

Proceeds from the auction will help support Butler Gallery’s current €250k capital campaign to move its gallery from Kilkenny Castle to the historic Evans’ Home, on Barrack Lane in the heart of Kilkenny’s cultural quarter.