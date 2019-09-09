Who will win the Kilkenny Energy Town initiative

One lucky Kilkenny town will tonight scoop €100,000 plus in supports and will lead the way in a landmark sustainable and renewable energy competition which the organisers hope could catch on not just in Ireland but has the potential to be replicated globally.

Kilkenny LEADER Partnership (KLP) teamed up with the internationally-renowned and locally based 3 Counties Energy Agency (3 CEA) at the start of this year in an all-out bid to find Kilkenny’s Energy Town.

The whole county initiative supported communities and business interests in a number of qualifying, mid-sized towns in the county to become more sustainable energy efficient and to reduce their carbon emissions.

One town will tonight be crowned Kilkenny’s Energy Town. Shortlisted are Thomastown, Castlecomer, Callan and Graignamanagh. Each engaged with 3CEA and KLP in the competition. The announcement will be made at Butler House at 8pm.



Numerous energy saving ideas were mooted and discussions followed. While there is only one winner, KLP CEO, Declan Rice, commended all the competing communities on their drive and passion and genuine commitment to become more sustainable.