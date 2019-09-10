Kilkenny man, Big Phil Hogan to be appointed EU Trade Commissioner

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan is looking forward to starting a exciting and challenging portfolio as trade commissioner and to supporting President-elect von der Leyen in her pursuit of a strong, open and fair trade agenda, through which Europe’s role as a global leader can be strengthened.

"This is undoubtedly one of the most important economic portfolios in the College of Commissioners and the appointment comes at a very important time for the European Union and for Ireland," the Kilkenny man said in a statement this morning.

"Ireland is a small, open, export-orientated economy, which has been a very significant beneficiary of EU trade policy and the growth of exports over many years. Today, it is estimated that that exports to countries outside the EU support around 650,000 jobs in Ireland, particularly in such sectors as agri-food, pharma, medical devices, med-tech and financial services," he said.

International trade is the lifeline of the EU economy and its economic importance is illustrated by the fact that one in every seven jobs in the EU is supported by the export of goods and services," the Tullaroan man pointed out.

"Trade is a political priority for the European Commission and one with which I have been very closely involved during my term as Commissioner for Agriculture & Rural Development. As a result of our positive trade agenda, the EU has become the largest exporter of agri-food products in the world, with exports of €138 billion last year, supporting millions of jobs, many of them in Ireland.

Following the successful conclusion of several recent trade agreements, there is now an enormous untapped potential for job creation through the effective and full implementation of those trade agreements and that has to be a particular focus over the next few years. Given that every €1 billion of exports supports 14 000 jobs, the scale of the potential is clear for all to see," he said.





