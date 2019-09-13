Extras wanted for new RTÉ TV comedy

Extras are required for a new Irish comedy/drama series produced by Deadpan Pictures for RTE.

When a coastal town on the south-west of Ireland, is earmarked for a Norwegian-owned wind farm, it’s not just the spectacular scenery that’s under pressure.

Filming will take place around Wicklow in September, October and November.

Required are people of all ages, looks, ethnicities, shapes and sizes. No previous experience needed.

Some specific folks being sought are surfers, camogie players and fishermen.

If you are interested, or you know someone who would be, then please spread the word.

For further information, please contact 083 4380435 or email southwesterliesbg@gmail.com