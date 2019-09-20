Kilkenny - Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre needs volunteers

Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre on Walkin Street, Kilkenny recently took a difficult decision to reduce our service from five to four days. We hope this is temporary and we are working hard to increase our fundraising. We want to provide a quality support to families all across Kilkenny who are affected by cancer.

If you know anyone who might have two hours to spare to support us in this way at our events planned between now and Christmas, please let them know of our need. Contact Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre at 056 7715001 for further details.