Local business backs Amber Kilkenny women’s refuge with a novel fundraiser

A local business is going the extra mile to raise funds for a very worthy local charity.

Cakeface, the award-winning patisserie in Irishtown is hosting a table quiz with a twist tomorrow (Thursday) evening where their regulars will serve the customers.

The night is hosted in aid of Amber Women’s Refuge, a charity that offers emergency accommodation to women and children.

The night will kick off at 6pm with Cakeface regulars serving customers and competing in a coveted latte art throwdown!

Following this at 7pm is a quiz with questions that are guaranteed to test even pub quiz elites - each team of four people will cost €20.

Delicious desserts, tea, coffee and treats are all available to purchase on the night - the proceeds of which go to Amber.

Additionally, Cakeface will be announcing the winners of the raffle with some truly amazing prizes. The generosity of local businesses has been felt in abundance with local businesses donating some brilliant prizes.

Owners Roary and Laura Gannon said that ‘this show of commitment to a greater cause is indicative of our desire to make positive change’.

“The more people that come together in the community, the stronger our impact. Not least the benefit that Amber Women’s Refuge will gain, the local community gain a togetherness in the giving to others.”

Amber, Kilkenny Women’s Refuge provides refuge accommodation and support services such as support and information, 24 helpline, counselling, childcare services, play therapy, court accompaniment and outreach to women and children who are victims of Domestic Violence.

For morecontact information (056)7771404 or 1850 42 42 44 or visit o www.kilkennywomensrefuge.ie