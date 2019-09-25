Operation Storm: 33 people arrested in Kilkenny

Thirty three people were arrested today as part of Operation Storm, a high profile garda operation aimed at disrupting criminal activity and preventing crime.

From early morning searches and raids took place across the city and county. Two people appeared in court earlier today and 12 people were bailed and will appear in court over the coming weeks.

Gardaí arrested persons on suspicion of theft offences, assault, burglaries, possession of drugs for sale and supply, making threats and possessing a firearm.

17 warrants were executed at a number of locations.

There were also several checkpoints in place and Kilkenny County Council assisted with their waste management team at a number of checkpoints ensuring that waste collector in the city and county were complying with regulations.

As part of community engagement, a pillar of policing in Kilkenny, four local schools were visited by gardaí, who were accompanied by the Mounted Unit on horseback.

Crime prevention points were also in place in Castlecomer and the city and gardaí reported a positive engagement from the local community.

Five German police officers, currently in Ireland to observe policing were also present during the operation.