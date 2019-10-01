Kilkenny artist captures essence of Quentin Tarantino

Kilkenny artist, Conor Langton has produced another amazing popular culture portrait. Quentin Tarantino in his role of Mr Brown in the film Reservoir Dogs is the latest star to feature in his work.

‘Mr. Brown’ is now available to buy from @galleries1988. The piece is part of Conor Langton's #crazy4cult show at @galleries1988 Los Angeles. These are a limited editio, signed and numbered and only $30.