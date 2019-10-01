Kilkenny - Exceptional 5 bed detached home in quiet, coveted conclave for sale

This exceptional 5 bed detached home in a quiet, coveted conclave in Stoneyford village is on the market with Ed Donohoe of Donohoe Town and Country, Upper Patrick Street, Kilkenny. No. 33 Chapel View, Stoneyford has been exceptionally well maintained and decorated throughout making it an ideal family home in a vibrant community with school, sports facilities and leisure pursuits on your doorstep.

Stoneyford is located just a short drive from the M9 Motorway, 8 miles from Kilkenny City and 30 miles from Waterford city. This is a popular residential area and just minutes from Thomastown.