The Final Countdown for Phil?
Kilkenny woman all set for Countdown TV quiz show
Bridge player to pit her wits against the clock
Phil is all set for Countdown on Channel 4 television next week
Kilkenny woman, Phil O’Reilly, will be a competitor on Channel 4’s Countdown. The episode will air on Tuesday, October 15 and was filmed earlier this year.
Phil lives locally in the city and is an active Bridge player with the Confederation 350 and Rothe Club. She’s also the current secretary for the Confederation 350 club and social secretary for the Marble City Bridge Club.
