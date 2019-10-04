Kilkenny pub is finalist in Ireland's Great Roast awards

After strong entries from across Leinster, the shortlist of venues for Ireland’s Great Roast competition (formerly Great Carvery of the Year) has been announced - and a popular Kilkenny pub is the only pub finalist from outside Dublin!

It comprises the strongest entrants from across the province, including some previous winners.

Listed are the shortlisted nominees in Leinster in no particular order:

PUB

· Left Bank, Kilkenny

· The 51 Bar, Haddington Road, Dublin

· Beaumont House, Beaumont, Dublin

HOTEL

· Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan, Dublin

· Ashdown Park Hotel, Gorey, Co Wexford

· Whitford House Hotel, Wexford

The shortlisted venues will receive a visit from the team of mystery diners to determine who serves the best roast dinners around the island. Mystery dining has started and will continue until the end of next week.

Speaking about the competition, Jim Reeves, Customer Director at Unilever Food Solutions said: “At Unilever Food Solutions, we believe that venues should be acknowledged and applauded for striving to achieve excellent customer service, quality of ingredients and attention to detail. Ireland’s Great Roast 2019 provides the platform to showcase the very best in culinary excellence to a local and national audience.”

Provincial pub and hotel winners will be announced on the week commencing 14th October with the overall winners announced later in the month.

As well as winning the prestigious title of Ireland’s Great Roast 2019, the overall pub and hotel winners will win €3,000 worth of kitchen equipment, Chef Rewards points and branded chef jackets.