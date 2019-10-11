Kilkenny artisans win gold at Irish Food Awards
Scrumptious Blas na hÉireann win
Mary Teahan and Gavin Roche from The Truffle Fairy Kilkenny with Artie Clifford, Chairman of Blas na hÉireann and Ciaran O’Tuama, Campion Insurance, sponsor
The Truffle Fairy Kilkenny won Gold for their Truffle Fairy Salt Caramel at Blas na hÉireann, the Irish Food Awards in Dingle, Co Kerry last weekend. This is the 12th year of Blas na hÉireann, the largest blind tasting on the island, with over 2,500 products entered in 2019.
