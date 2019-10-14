Meet your new best friend at Petmania, Kilkenny and raise awareness for Protecting Pound Dogs

Petmania Ireland, along with Protecting Pound Dogs Rescue are inviting people to come along on Saturday, 19th October for the in-store adoption day to meet your new best friend. Find out how can you make a difference in the lives of neglected and abandoned dogs by fostering them.

Protecting Pound Dogs Rescue have many cute puppies in their foster homes that that are ready to start their new adventure with a loving permanent family. Stop by the Kilkenny branch of Petmania Ireland to meet them.

The afternoon will see a full series of events alongside the adoption day to raise funds and awareness for Protecting Pound Dogs and the four-legged friends that they care for. The afternoon of fun includes a delicious bake sale, a raffle with some amazing top-prizes, exciting games, a Halloween photo-op and lots more. Both Petmania and Protecting Pound Dogs will be on hand to offer potential pet-parents lots of advice and tips on how to raise a new pup plus providing information for concerned animal-lovers.

Emily Miller from Petmania Ireland said, “We are delighted to partner with Protecting Pound Dogs Rescue at our Kilkenny Store to hopefully rehome some adorable dogs. We would encourage dog-lovers to pop in and meet some canine companions that deserve their own human to love them.”

Becoming a pet-parent by adopting an abandoned dog will give a new lease of life to an unfortunate animal who has been neglected. All dogs available for adoption will be vaccinated and neutered. The event will also have information on how those interested can contribute to enhancing the dogs lives by becoming a foster-parent.

Petmania Ireland along with Protecting Pound Dogs will host the Adoption Day on Saturday, October 19th from 1pm until 4pm at Petmania Kilkenny Grooming, Nutrition & Pet Store in Kilkenny Retail and Business Park.

For more information see: www.petmania.ie