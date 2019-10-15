Kilkenny councillor condemns 'disgusting' image of dead horse

A Kilkenny councillor has spoken out after a dead horse was found in the Drakelands area of the city last night.

Cllr Andrew McGuiness said that he was 'absolutely disgusted to see this image this morning and read the complaints about local residents coming across the sight of this poor dead animal at Drakeslands Middle last night'.

"The ISPCA, Kilkenny County Council and gardai have been informed and I will be following up on this myself.

"This is happening far too regularly in Kilkenny and we need to see those responsible brought to justice and a zero tolerance approach to this horrific cruelty.

"I'm calling on the gardai and the local authority to implement the 'Horse Free Zones' law that I proposed well over a year ago, proceed with regular inspections of all lands where horses are kept and ensure they are micro chipped and cared for responsibly, enforce vigorously the ban on sulky racing that I brought forward when I was Mayor and ensure those people that simply do not care for their animals, are not allowed to keep animals. Enough is enough!"

Kilkenny gardaí are investigating. Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.






















