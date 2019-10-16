Langton's Kilkenny - Number one wedding venue

If you really want a five star wedding, there is only one venue for you, Langton's Hotel, John Street, Kilkenny. Tradition, attention to detail, surroundings, atmosphere, decor, service and the best wedding planner in the land, make it perfect. So call in and see Sean Read before booking your special day.

"“Every day we work to ensure that our bridal couples receive the best of quality and service that we can offer. This comes from many years of Langton family tradition which has built the foundations for a team that happily provide this service. This years two www.weddingdates.ie awards are a wonderful endorsement of that effort,” Sean said.

Langton's will hold their wedding fair on Sunday, November 17, don't miss out!

Established as a bar in 1938 by Ned and Bridie Langton, offering food, beverages and bedrooms to weary travellers. Redesign and expansion continued over the next 70 years and the hotel continues trading on the original tradition of incredible service, character and charm it is now complemented by 21st century technology and values.

With four venues to choose from within Langtons' couples are spoilt for choice. Langtons Ballroom, is a spectacular room, boasting 20 feet ceilings, ornate cornicing and hand painted silk wallpaper.

Set Theatre, created by London based designer, David Collins, is an incredible venue and is suitable for a private civil ceremony, a full wedding reception or an evening reception.

Harry’s Bar is suitable for a more intimate civil ceremony or wedding reception. Recently refurbished, the ambience is enhanced by subtle lighting and candlelight, adding to the magic of any special day.

Finally the Garden Room restaurant has been recently refurbished by Gild & Cage and is an exquisite room for small, medium or large weddings. A naturally bright room, the Garden Room restaurant offers a unique experience with an ambience of sophistication and old world charm.

Hard to argue with awards and Langton's has won them all:

One Fab Day Best 100 Wedding Venues in Ireland 2019

WeddingsOnline featured in 6 Civil Ceremony Venues

WeddingDates top rated Wedding Venue in Leinster

WeddingDates top rated Wedding Co-Ordinator Leinster