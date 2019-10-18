A phenomenal 1,990 children participated in Kilkenny Library’s service annual Summer Reading Challenge

The challenge has proved hugely successful in motivating children to read over the Summer Holidays and there has been an increase of 57% on 2018 figures.

The goal is simple – children are challenged to read 8 books over the summer months and various incentives are given such as pencils, bags and cinema tickets as children progress through the challenge.

“This initiative reminds everyone that not only does Kilkenny Library Service offer a welcoming space all year long but the library service plays an important role in bringing a passion for reading to the children of the county “comments county librarian, Josephine Coyne.

Early literacy has long been a priority of Kilkenny Library Service and reading for pleasure to boost knowledge and fuel imagination is a core focus of the many services and programmes provided by Kilkenny Library Service.

The popularity of children’s books is also borne out by Kilkenny Library Service’s top twenty titles borrowed in 2018 where 19 of the top 20 were children’s authors. Roald Dahl, Alan Nolan, EB White, Eoin Colfer and Marita Conlon McKenna were the top 5 authors borrowed.

Lying in Wait by Liz Nugent was the most popular adult fiction title beating Graham Norton at number 2 and Paula Hawkins at number 3. Local author Thomas Kilroy’s The Big Chapel featured at number 11.

In terms of other genres, Jackie Tyrrell’s The Warrior’s Code was no 3 in the adult nonfiction category while the most lent children’s non-fiction book in 2018 was the Guinness Book of Records.

Membership of Kilkenny County Council Library Service is free and information on services can be accessed at www.kilkennylibrary.ie or Library Headquarters (056)7794160