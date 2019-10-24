Trick or Teeth

For a parent concerned about their children’s Oral Health Halloween can be a stressful time. At Pembroke Dental we believe that Trick or Treating one of the best Halloween experiences for children and deprivation is not the answer. For all you parents out there we want to help you make Halloween a fun dental learning experience. Here are some of our top tips:



Help your kids see what sweets are bad for their teeth

When your little ghouls are finished trick or treating sort through all their sweets with them and show them which sweets are very bad for their teeth and which sweets will cause less harm. Encourage your children to select the good sweets, with any left-over sweets try to find somewhere that may allow for donations. Some local businesses or shops could be doing collections for leftover sweets.

Bad Sweets:

Chewy sweets – the ones that stick to the teeth for too long and practically glue the mouth together

Acidic sweets – they carry an erosive acid that combined with sugar and can play havoc with your children’s teeth

Hard sweets – these sweets sit on the teeth for long periods and in some cases can break them e.g. jawbreakers, hard lollipops or hard-boiled sweets

Good Sweets:

Mini chocolate bars – they melt quickly so sugar isn’t sitting on the teeth e.g. Cadburys fun mix

Sugar-free sweets – Aldi and Lidl have a large range of sugar-free sweets; these stimulate saliva production which helps protect the teeth by flushing away bacteria

Keep up with Dental Hygiene

It is important that Dental Hygiene is not pushed to one side or left slip. We would advise you to participate in the whole dental process with your children and lead by example. You can look after their teeth with these 4 easy steps:

Brush twice a day with a toothbrush and toothpaste specifically developed for your child’s age

Brush in gentle circular motions making sure you clean all the tooth surfaces, and right up to the gum line.

Limit the number of times your child’s teeth are exposed to sugary foods and drinks to 4 times a day

Take your child to visit the dentist for regular 6-month check-ups.

If you would like further information about how to look after your child’s growing teeth, why not contact our patient care team on 056 – 772 1997. Our expert team can advise you of best practice and inform you of any upcoming Children Education Dental Days in our clinics.