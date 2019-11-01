Free public talk, 'Understanding Suicide and Self-harm' taking place in Kilkenny

The Psychological Society of Ireland (PSI) will hold a free public talk, 'Understanding Suicide and Self-harm', next Wednesday, November 6 at 6.30pm at the Newpark Hotel.

The free event coincides with the PSI Annual Conference, which will be officially opened at the Newpark Hotel on the Wednesday evening by Minister for Mental Health and Older People Jim Daly.

Suicide is a leading cause of death of young people in Ireland, and recent studies have shown that one in five students have engaged in self-harm. During the free public talk, Professor Siobhan O’Neill will discuss the factors associated with suicidal behaviour and self-harm, including the role of mental illness and emotional regulation.

The talk will explore the psychological and biological functions of self-harm behaviour, as the basis for an understanding of what can be done to address this problem. Professor O’Neill will discuss the latest research on the factors associated with suicidal behaviour; including the role of the media, social media, and sleep. The current treatments for suicide prevention will be examined, along with the evidence for how and why they work.

This talk is aimed at the general public, including people with no training in psychology, but who are interested in helping those who suffer from suicidal thoughts. It is also suitable for people who are interested in understanding patterns and behaviour in their relatives, friends or colleagues.

Registration is advised at www.psychologicalsociety.ie; however, the PSI welcomes people who have not registered showing up on the night as they will be accommodated.

“As part of the Psychological Society of Ireland’s Conference each year, we aim to provide a free event for the local area – to give something back to the local community," said Ian O’Grady, PSI President.

"I am delighted that Professor Siobhan O’Neill is offering her profound experience on this vital subject. In 2018, 352 people lost their lives to suicide in Ireland, so it is important that we work together to encourage and support people around us.”

The PSI Conference will also see CervicalCheck campaigner and author Vicky Phelan visit Kilkenny as she addresses delegates at the Society’s flagship event.