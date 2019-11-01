Kilkenny student set for racquetball world championships in Costa Rica

Coláiste Mhuire Johnstown student Daniel Hanrahan will represent Ireland in the racquetball world championships in Costa Rica at the beginning of November.

Pictured are Daniel Hanrahan and Principal of Coláiste Mhuire Johnstown Martin Gleeson, who said it was a wonderful achievement — well done to Daniel and his coaches.

Everyone in Coláiste Mhuire would like to wish the Transition Year student all the best.