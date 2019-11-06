When Gay Byrne opened Bennettsbridge Festival in 1978

We have another blast from the past as we remember the late Gay Byrne today.

In 1978 the parish of Bennettsbridge held a Midsummer Festival and who was there but Gaybo himself.

Also there was the Kilkenny People - and that week we had a picture on our front page of Gay Byrne meeting two of the parishes oldest residents at the time - 93 year old Statia Hogan, from Tullaherin, and 96 year old Tom Reidy, from Barronsland.

As our front page shows, Statia was keen to have a word in the ear of the famous Mr Byrne.

Thanks to our reader Helen Jordan for highlighting the memory. Helen is Statia's great-granddaughter. Helen's father Donal O'Meara was Statia's grandson