Gay Byrne RIP
When Gay Byrne opened Bennettsbridge Festival in 1978
Remembering the television legend
Statia Hogan, Tullaherin, has a word in Gay's ear in Bennettsbridge in 1978
We have another blast from the past as we remember the late Gay Byrne today.
In 1978 the parish of Bennettsbridge held a Midsummer Festival and who was there but Gaybo himself.
Also there was the Kilkenny People - and that week we had a picture on our front page of Gay Byrne meeting two of the parishes oldest residents at the time - 93 year old Statia Hogan, from Tullaherin, and 96 year old Tom Reidy, from Barronsland.
As our front page shows, Statia was keen to have a word in the ear of the famous Mr Byrne.
Thanks to our reader Helen Jordan for highlighting the memory. Helen is Statia's great-granddaughter. Helen's father Donal O'Meara was Statia's grandson
