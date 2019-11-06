New bridge over Kilkenny's River Breagagh to open in January

A new bridge over the River Breagagh as part of the Kilkenny western environs infrastructure scheme is expected to be completed as early as January, allowing Circular Road to re-open.

The road is currently closed to facilitate work. The rest of the western environs scheme, under main contractor SIAC Construction Ltd, is also progressing on schedule, according to council reports. Construction is due to finish by September 2020.

The scheme, part of the Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund (LIHAF), will be 2.3km in length. It includes a new distributor road from the N76 Callan Road to the Circular Road, widening of the existing Circular Road from Robertshill to the Kilmanagh Road junction, and widening of part of the R695.