Gala flower demonstration in aid of Amber Kilkenny and Pieta House

It’s the time of the year when many people look forward to the Gala Demonstration hosted by Kilkenny Flower Club in The Springhill Court Hotel, Waterford Road, Kilkenny on Thursday, November 21 at 8pm. Admission is €10 and includes refreshments after the demonstration.

All flower arrangements will be raffled, giving you a chance to bring home a beautiful creation. There will also be many Christmas items for sale on the Sales Table.

Kilkenny Flower Club is very pleased to welcome back Beatrice Hartog (A.O.I.F.A.) to demonstrate for the Gala this year. Beatrice did an amazing Easter demonstration for the club in 2018 and it is still remembered as a wonderful night.

The title of Beatrice’s demonstration is ‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas’ and she is a most imaginative flower arranger. Since it is towards the end of November it will inspire us how to decorate our homes for the festive season.

This is always a most enjoyable night out and also caters for two very worthy charities.

All proceeds will go to Pieta House and AMBER Kilkenny.

Pieta House was founded in 2006 in Lucan, County Dublin and since that day they have seen and helped over 40,000 people in suicidal distress or engaging in self-harm, and established fifteen subsequent centres across Ireland.

Many Kilkenny people take part in the ‘Darkness into Light’ walk in the city each year. As 90% of their income comes from fundraising events, they rely heavily on the support and encouragement of volunteers and friends of Pieta. Freecall 24/7 suicide helpline 1800 247 247.

Amber Kilkenny

Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge CLG. originally started as a support and information service in Loughboy, Kilkenny. It soon became evident that there was a need for a women’s refuge service in Kilkenny. This was set up soon after, and was eventually housed in a purpose built facility in November 2001 in Kilkenny. Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge CLG. caters for women and children from Carlow and Kilkenny. In 2016 we developed our outreach and court accompaniment service to reach those in rural areas seeking support and information.

At Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge CLG, it’s our mission to empower women and children, of all cultures and backgrounds, to achieve their rights to live abuse-free lives. We do this by providing a safe, secure, and supportive environment. At the refuge, we offer a comprehensive range of responses to their needs on, and off site. We work alongside others to safeguard children and women against the crime of Domestic Violence.

24/7 Helpline: 1850 42 42 44

Refuge Contact Numbers – 056-7771404, 056-7771447, 056-7771878