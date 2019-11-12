Duiske Glass annual Customer Day on Friday in Graignamanagh Kilkenny

The star attraction at The Duiske Glass, Graignamanagh annual Christmas Customer Day will be the co-founder back in 1974, Maureen O'Shea.

This is an all-day shopping event on Friday from 10am till 8pm. There will be a huge selection of offers on the day, with one off 50% off specials. There will be 20% of most stock. Refreshments and treats will be served throughout the day with a free Raffle and amazing prizes.

Story



Established in 1974 by the late Harry and Maureen O’Shea; Duiske Glass is a handcut glass and handcut crystal brand that enjoys significant success in Ireland and globally. The brand is particularly well known for its grapevine cut which is still handcut here at Duiske Glass in High Street Graignamanagh.

Inspired by vintage glassware, widely displayed in Irish Manor Houses post World War II, the cut (designed by Harry O’Shea) has become highly fashionable. To this day, the Duiske Glass store is located in its original home at High Street, Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny. This store is currently the only stockist of Duiske Glass (including the grapevine cut glassware) in the world.

Boasting a traditional, stone facade; the store now also stocks a wide range of leading brands including; Tipperary Crystal, Newbridge Silverware, Paul Maloney Pottery, Shannonbridge Pottery, Belleek Living, Tinnakeenly leathers and Absolute Jewellery.