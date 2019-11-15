CBS Callan student wins top prize in maths and science

CBS Callan student Luke Minogue has won the top prize in Ireland in Maths and Science.

Luke was invited to the Irish Junior Science Olympiad (IrJSO) competition for students who completed the Junior Cert in June 2019. Finalists qualify through the Junior Certificate Examinations and are identified by the State Examinations Commission.

The top 132 students nationwide including three from Loreto Kilkenny, two from Kilkenny College and Luke from Colaiste Eamann Rís Callan, achieved high grades in Science and Maths.

QATAR

At the IrJSO competition, all participants were examined in Maths and Science. Luke’s performance was exceptional and received a Gold Medal award, seeing off stiff competition nationwide. He now goes on to represent Ireland at the annual International Junior Science Olympiad in December in Qatar.

Science teacher Joseph Brennan and Maths teacher John Timmons when asked were delighted for Luke. Both teachers expressed the view that Luke was a leading light in both subjects.

“Luke has always shown great interest in science and has done a lot of independent study in all areas of science,” said Mr Brennan.

Mr Timmons added: “Luke always performed to the top of his ability, never giving up and will be a fantastic representation of CBS Callan, Kilkenny and Ireland in the International competition in Doha.”