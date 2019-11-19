Shortage of judges leads to cancellation of Kilkenny Circuit Court

A shortage of judges has led to the cancellation of the next sittings of Kilkenny Civil Circuit Court which was due to take place next week.

The President of the Circuit Court this morning cancelled Kilkenny Circuit Civil Court for next week - from November 26 - 29.

Cases listed for next week will stand adjourned to next sessions in the New Year.

Earlier this month it was also announced that the upcoming High Court sessions for Kilkenny were also cancelled due to a shortage of judges.