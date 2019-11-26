Smash and snatch theft on the Granges Road in Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating a theft from a car that occurred on Granges Road Kilkenny.

The car was broken into just after midday on Wednesday 20. The car owner witnessed a man looking into her car he then proceeded to smash the back passenger window with his elbow.

The car owner ran out to stop the male but he fled in a black Nissan Micra 07D. Her work folder had been taken from the car. The man is described as being of stocky build with grey hair in his mid-40’s. He was wearing a black top and jeans.

Anyone with information contact gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 7775000.