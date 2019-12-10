Heartless vandals destroy festive charity Christmas display in Ballyragget

Heartless vandals have destroyed a Christmas display that was raising money for a local charity.

Gardaí in Castlecomer are investigating an incident in Grange, Ballyragget where Christmas lights on

a house were damaged on Monday.

The lights, at the Grange Winter Wonderland, which raise money for the local Home Care team, were pulled from the walls.

The perpetrators fled the scene, two females with long blonde hair and a male voice was heard but not

seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlecomer gardaí (056) 444 1222.