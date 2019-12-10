Kilkenny War of Independence Calendar 2020 on sale now

A new calendar for the year 2020 commemorates some important events and some of the leading participants of the Anglo Irish War which took place around 100 years ago.

Events that were relevant to the Kilkenny area and people.

Kilkenny played its part in the struggle for Irish freedom and the calendar tries to show this.

James Nowlan

The input of Alderman James Nowlan in the national struggle seems to have been overlooked down through the years.

He knew James Stephens and John Haltigan very week and was a great supporter of both.

He was Alderman for Kilkenny for 20 years and was national president of the GAA for 20 years and was a lifelong member of the Irish Republican Brotherhood.

He was interned in Frongoch in Wales along with other of the surviving leaders of the 1916 rising and was ideally placed to guide the GAA nationally along the separatist thinking of the struggle for Irish freedom.

It’s on sale at present in The Book Centre High Street, Khan’s Bargain Books James Street; Porter’s on High Street, O’Shea’s Shop, Freshford and other good outlets in the city and county.