UPDATE: Planning application submitted for North Quays development in Waterford

Falcon Real Estate Development Ireland has submitted its planning application to Waterford City and County Council for the Waterford North Quays development.

Subject to the granting of planning permission, work on the project is likely to start by the fourth quarter of next year. Waterford North Quays, an eight hectare real estate mixed use scheme, was conferred SDZ (Strategic Development Zone) designation by the Government in 2016. It's estimated the North Quays development will provide over 2,800 new jobs on site by 2023.

The project description is a mixed use development, to include:

A seven-storey twin block comprising 15,000 square metres of prime office space adjacent to the city’s train and bus station; and five residential buildings ranging in height from seven to 17 storeys, with 300 riverside apartments to accommodate 500 to 600 residents; a 15-storey 220-room 4-star hotel and conference centre.

Visitors will be able to enjoy quality restaurants and cafés with over 30,000 square metres of green open space and a riverside promenade, an integral part of the recently opened Ireland South-east greenway.

Transport Hub

Waterford North Quays is set to become one of Ireland’s most modern transport hubs, connecting the site locally and nationally with rail, bus, the Greenway, pedestrian and electric bus with a sustainable link-bridge to Waterford city centre across the River Suir. The new hub is expected to cater for over 4 million visitors annually across the bus, train and Greenway, with a further 13 million cars. The transport infrastructure for Waterford will be further enhanced by the Government’s recent announcement that it is investing to expand the runway at Waterford Airport.

“The submission of the application marks completion of the planning phase whilst commercialisation is on-going," says Falcon Real Estate Development.

"This is an exciting step forward for this landmark urban regeneration for the community and emphasises our ambition to create a very high quality, amenity-led environment for the residents of Waterford and the South-east. The two projects of North Quays and Michael Street will make Waterford and the South East an unrivalled destination in South East Ireland. In addition, the future sustainable transportation hub combines to give public transport connectivity, direct access to the country’s motorways and national road network, making it an outstanding location for both prime office, tourism and retail occupiers, in addition to new residents.

"We are acutely aware of the enormous public expectations for the North Quays and Michael Street projects. We are working closely with Waterford County Council, Kilkenny Council, Government Departments and State bodies, to ensure the delivery of the two developments and look forward to the imminent announcement of the Government funding model to deliver its Ireland 2040 project.”