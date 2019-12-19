‘Junk Kouture Junior’ launched for primary school students

Popular haute-couture design competition Junk Kouture has announced a completely new element of the renowned recycled fashion contest — Junk Kouture Junior.

They are calling on primary school students from all across the island to get in touch with their inner fashion designer by downloading their special Junk Kouture Junior starter pack now.

Children are becoming more aware of the environment and what they can do to help the fight against climate change. Junk Kouture Junior aims to inspire young people to do something good for the planet through their own creativity. The one rule is that whatever they design, it must be 100% recycled.

The new departure cover all aspects of Junk Kouture, and will educate a younger demographic on the importance of sustainability while having plenty of fun along the way. Junk Kouture Junior will provide primary schools with a downloadable handbook which includes poster, tickets, invites and scoring sheet templates, to encourage them to run their own competition where children can show off their masterpieces to family and peers in their school environment.

In teams of three – including the model – pupils and their teachers can brainstorm as they learn that recycling is far more than just separating carboard from rubbish. They even might be able to give a second lease of life to usually single-use products.

People can register their interest on the JK website and the handbook will be available for download from junkkouture.com/junior.

This new contest was launched by former Miss Ireland Aoife O’Sullivan who is also a primary school teacher from Co Cork. She first got involved with Junk Kouture during her reign as Miss Ireland as she was invited to attend the 2019 Grand Finale in the 3Arena.

“I was blown away by the incredible talent and creativity of Irish students on show. I immediately fell in love with what Junk Kouture offers young students and so I jumped on the opportunity when I was asked to get involved with Junk Kouture Junior this year,” said Aoife.

“For the first time ever, Junk Kouture is inviting primary school pupils to get involved in this All-Ireland recycled fashion contest. As a primary school teacher myself, I think this will be a really big hit in the classroom. This new competition will be run within schools as students create sustainable and recyclable masterpieces,.

“The fun kicks off with registration today, when full guidelines will be issued to schools.”