Christmas 'paw-ty' for Protecting Pound Dogs raised €865

Petmania Kilkenny, along with Protecting Pound Dogs, hosted a Christmas Paw-ty and collection day,last Saturday, which raised €865.

Food and supplies were also donated to the animal charity.

Deirdre Damasceno Wall from Petmania Kilkenny said: “ A big thank you to our customers for helping to raise this significant sum of money to help them with the important work they do protecting vulnerable dogs in Kilkenny.

“Petmania wants to champion the message that pets are a full-time commitment and careful consideration must be given before people start the adoption process. Having said that within the right home a canine companion or feline friend can become an invaluable family member and we believe that every pet deserve their own human to love them this Christmas.”

Protecting Pound Dogs has many cute puppies in their care and all they want for Christmas is a loving home and to start their new adventure with a permanent family in the New Year.

Petmania advise those thinking of getting a cat or dog for Christmas, consider where it will live, how much time the family can spend with the pet, how its exercise will be managed and the year-round cost of feeding and caring for the animal. ahead of making a commitment.

For more info see 'petmania.ie'.