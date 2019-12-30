Over €20,000 for Kilkenny libraries for sensory facilities

Kilkenny County Council Library Service is to receive grant funding of over €20,000 to be invested across the eight-branch library network.

The fund aims to improve the library experience and services for parents/guardians and carers of children with sensory impairments. It's part of an overall national pot of funding announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring.

“This funding will allow us to build on programmes and resources already developed in Kilkenny such as the toy and sensory resource collection” says County Librarian Josephine Coyne.

“In 2019 we developed an autism friendly programme of events and workshops and we had over 400 participants attend over 35 events as part of that programme so we want to ensure our services and spaces are accessible, inclusive and for everyone."

Kilkenny County Council Library Service is also working towards receiving autism accreditation from As I Am, Ireland’s National Autism Charity and Advocacy Organisation. This accreditation will be based on a review and evaluation of library services along with a programme of staff training. For more information see www.kilkennylibrary.ie or call 056-7794161.