Eva triumphs at Rotary Youth Leadership regionals

Kilkenny Rotary recently held its annual Youth Leadership Award interviews, engaging with a number of secondary schools in the city and county.

Rotarians gave of their time to visit the schools and interview the candidates for their leadership and management abilities.

The schools included: CBS Kilkenny, Loreto Secondary School, Kilkenny Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny St Kieran's College, CBS Callan and Kilkenny College.

President-elect Ian Coulter presented the students with their certificates and a small gift.

All the students interviewed were worthy candidates, but as ever, there could only be one winner. That was Eva Shirley from Kilkenny College. Eva went on to the regional finals in Newbridge and was successful there too. She is on her way to Strasbourg to the European Parliament with other winners from all over the EU.