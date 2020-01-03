Search begins to find Kilkenny winners in Texaco Childrens Art Competition

The search to find the young artists who will excel in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition has begun. Last year one student from Co. Kilkenny won a prize in the event which is now in its 66th year and widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.

An artwork by 18-year old Kilkenny student James Wellwood, from Coláiste Mhuire, Johnstown, was chosen to illustrate the 2019 Texaco Children’s Art Calendar.

The closing date for entries is Friday, 28th February 2020 with judging to take place in March.

Winners will be announced in mid-April, with prize-giving to follow in May.

Details are available through Texaco service stations and online at www.texacochildrensart.com