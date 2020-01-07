Join Pamela on her Operation Transformation in Kilkenny

Stoneyford woman, Pamela Sheridan, was selected out of 1,500 applications to be in the final 20 of this year’s RTE’s Operation Transformation on RTE 1 television.

She spent a day in Dublin with the national broadcaster filming the fitness assessment and circle of truth we all know so well from the show.

Unfortunately she was not selected as one of the five leaders for the show but she is still part of the programme.

With much encouragement from RTE, she has set up a local Operation Transformation event running for eight weeks.

Join Pamela on her eight week journey

Pamela is looking for as many people to join her on the eight weeks of walks which promise to be great fun.

She has also received support from Caulfield’s SuperValu who will supply healthy produce to everyone taking part on the walks.

So from tomorrow night (Wednesday) at 7pm you can join Pamela at the Stoneyford Community Centre where her OT journey will start.

blood pressure and weight checked

Registration is from 6pm where Fallon Pharmacy will take your blood pressure and weight, confidentially and at the end of the eight weeks will take them again and see as a group how much weight they have lost.

She is hoping to raise money for her community and a charity and is asking people for a donation of €1 per walk.

She has selected six people to join her as local leaders including award winning publican, Fred Malzard. She plans to have a night to reveal her weight loss and that of the six selected leaders.

Walks will be Wednesdays at 7pm and Saturday mornings at 9am until February 29. For further details please see her facebook page OT Stoneyford or contact Pamela on 086 3841318.