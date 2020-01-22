Send us your old pictures and win a fantastic prize

We have all become used to scrolling through the galleries of photos on our smartphones but what about those much-loved print photographs stashed away in the attic, in a box under the bed or in that “miscellaneous” drawer in the kitchen? Are they destined to be forgotten forever in the digital age?

Well, it’s time to dig them out and show them some love.

We want readers to take a photo of those much-loved print photos and send them to us. Whether it was taken a few years ago on an instant camera or a few decades ago, we want the photo that stands out for you.

It can be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic or even a holiday snap - we want them all. Yes, even those dodgy “look at the state of my hair” debs photos!

Send us your photos

We want you to dust off the golden oldies, take a picture of your old picture and email it to us.

We will feature your pictures in both our print and online editions. In addition to running your images on kilkennypeople.ie and our social media pages we will also carry two pages of your images every week in the Kilkenny People.

We will run a poll every week on www.kilkennypeople.ie and our weekly online readers can vote for their favourite image of the week.

Two winners will go forward every week, leaving six of our readers images going forward to the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.

The overall winner as voted by the public will win the fantastic prize.

To enter, all you have to do is send your photos to pictures@kilkennypeople.ie and we will do the rest!

Don’t delay!

Remember Dan Quigley... the picture that got us all talking

This picture, taken by Michael Brophy at the St Patrick’s Day parade was of local man Dan Quigley.

It was the first picture we looked back at in Michael’s collection when compiling Yesteryears in 2017 and was an automatic choice to feature as the cover picture.

And the response from the general public, many of those who remembered the late Dan and his place in Kilkenny society for decades, was amazing - a tribute to the man and the memories he made.

Dan was known as the city’s ‘unofficial mourner in chief’. Marching at the head of countless funerals he was a local legend fondly remembered by all.

He had a wry word for everyone and everyone had great time for Dan. He was a regular sight on the streets of Kilkenny

Dan’s pictures are just one of many that Michael Brophy took for that year’s publication.

Farmer Ger called time on a great career

It’s rare you’ll ever see a picture like this again - or indeed a hurler like Ger Henderson again.

The Kilkenny centre back for over a decade, with a career which spanned back to the 1970s, announced his retirement in 1989.

All-Stars and All-Ireland medals adorned an outstanding time in the Black and Amber.

He is pictured on his farm in Johnstown bringing in the cows.

This picture was taken by Michael Brophy. It would be rare nowadays for a top class hurler to play over 15 years at senior level, and is even more rare to see a farmer on an intercounty panel. But Ger Henderson had it all.

Cheers to Kilkenny’s publicans - stout fellows indeed!

Kilkenny is famous for its festivals, but the city’s night life often lended itself to other social outings!

As part of the Yesteryears project, books which brought people on a photographic trip down memory lane, production would stop every now and then as people stopped to examine some of the snapshots about to be placed on pages - and laugh as stories were told about the background of the shot.

Many of the city’s publicans were featured, people like (below) Eamon Langton and Vincent Quan - not pictured behind a bar but in the Castle Park enjoying the social occasion of the afters following a cricket tournament!

Another city pub, Caislean Ui Cuain, was something of a social hotspot back in the day. Home of the McVities Society, the back of the pub was a base for some of the city’s characters and saw some crazy social gatherings. From mock weddings to egg and spoon races, chances are if it was going on in Kilkenny then it all started here!