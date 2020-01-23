Kilkenny councillor calls for zero tolerance on animal cruelty

The clampdown on animal cruelty in the city is continuing with 17 horses seized in recent days.

None of the animals have been claimed to date and Kilkenny County Council are in the process of trying to rehome them.

Thirteen horses were seized from council-owned land at the Salt Yard area on the Hebron Road and a further four were taken from privately-owned land at Croker’s Hill, where the animals were on the land without the landowner’s permission.

“We are actively trying to rehome the horses and have guaranteed homes for some of them,” a local authority spokesperson said. “However if there’s anyone with equine-registered land who is in a position to rehome and take care of a horse then we would be very interested in talking to them. They can make contact directly with the Environment Section of Kilkenny County Council.”

Independent councillor Eugene McGuinness attended an emergency meeting on animal cruelty which was held in County Hall on Friday and described the outcome as ‘very positive’.

“It was a very constructive meeting between the gardaí, the county council officials and the elected members,” he said. “I am absolutely convinced that the gardaí are very serious about any kind of abuse to animals.

“The gardaí left me under no illusion that they are treating this issue very seriously,” he added.

The councillor also welcomed the rehoming of a number of the horses seized.

“I am an animal lover and I am determined to keep at this issue,” he said. “I am calling for zero tolerance in relation to animal cruelty. It is the only approach that people understand.

“The relevant authorities also have to examining the method of chipping as some people are abusing it.”