Charity event for Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy bridge sells out in South Kilkenny

A one-off opportunity to walk the wonderful new Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge in New Ross before it opens for traffic has sold out.

Because of the huge demand for tickets for the charity fundraisers organisers are considering holding another event.

Director of Services at Kilkenny County Council, Tim Butler said that the organisers were ‘looking at ways at having something the day before or earlier that day’.

The sold out event takes place this Sunday.

“There has to be limited numbers for health and safety reasons and for parking,” he said.

The 15-kilometre project, which incorporates Ireland’s longest bridge, the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge, will be officially opened by the Taoiseach on January 29.