Kilkenny camogie and Butler House - the perfect match!

Butler House, the award-winning hospitality provider in Kilkenny City and a member of Ireland’s prestigious Blue Book collection of Country Houses and Restaurants, has announced a special catering partnership with the Kilkenny senior camogie team.

The partnership agreement will see Butler House cater for the team by providing wholesome, nutritional food following each training session and before and after League and Championship games.

The renowned Kilkenny city property will also be a venue for a Kilkenny senior camogie team event later in the year.

“Food fuels success and Butler House is delighted to provide its nutritional wholesome food offering to the Kilkenny senior camogie team,” said Ciaran Conroy, CEO of Kilkenny Civic Trust, who operate Butler House.

“Good nutrition is vital for an elite sports team striving to achieve high performance. As a provider of locally sourced quality food, Butler House is delighted to cater for the team after training and on match days.

Proud

“We are very proud of our camogie team and this undertaking by Butler House is an acknowledgement of and a mark of thanks for their wonderful work as sportswomen and as role models,” he added.

The new partnership was welcomed by the county’s camogie board.

“On behalf of the team and Kilkenny GAA, I’d like to thank Butler House for its support by coming on board with this special partnership to support the Kilkenny senior camogie team,” said Brian Dowling, senior camogie manager. “It is very welcome and most appreciated.

“Support like this means the team are taken care of after training and on match days so we can concentrate on optimising our performance levels.”

The seeds for the new partnership were sown when the Cats teamed up with Butler House for a special event in 2019.

“Last year, Brian, Katie Power and Miriam Walsh helped us launch our new lunch menu that focused on healthy options,” said Anne Marie Hallinan, Business Development Manager for Butler House. “This led to a larger conversation about the needs of the team.

“On big match days, it is easy for us supporters to forget the dark training evenings, when the players can come off the field cold and hungry.

Drive

“As a hospitality provider, we’re delighted to step up and support the team and will help drive Kilkenny camogie and women’s sport in the year ahead.”

Kilkenny has won the All-Ireland senior camogie championship 13 times. They last lifted the O’Duffy Cup in 2016, and have been runners-up 10 times. Under Brian Dowling, the team will this year compete to reach its fifth All-Ireland final in five years.

Butler House is the dower house of Kilkenny Castle and associated with the Butler family - Dukes and Earls of Ormonde - who resided at Kilkenny Castle for 500 years.

In 1989, Kilkenny Civic Trust acquired both Butler House and the Castle Yard Stables and the house was opened as a guesthouse and conference centre. Butler House became a member of Ireland’s Blue Book in 2018.