Freshford urged to seize opportunity to secure its future

A significant moment in the social and economic life of Freshford will arrive on Thursday, February 13 with the launch of the Freshford Action Plan.

Once implemented, it has the potential to enhance the viability, vitality and future prosperity of Freshford over the coming decade.

It stems from the Freshford Health Check Report of 2017 which warned of the dangers of inaction if tangible opportunities for growth, greater inclusion and prosperity were not grasped.

Facilitated by the Acorn Club with Michael Delahunty of Kilkenny County Council, 30 people representing numerous clubs and organisations in the community, worked together for 14 months.

The plan is clear in its objectives and addresses a host of issues that include jobs, infrastructure, heritage, the environment, education, the arts, sport, children and the elderly.

Freshford.ie

With inclusion at its core, this is seen as the road map that will forever change Freshford and help secure its future over the next decade.

The fact that a number of significant projects included are already under way or have been completed, will remove any scepticism about the commitment to it.

The freshford.ie team thanked school principal Brendan Tynan, the Board of Management and the Staff of St Lachtain’s National School for providing the school facilities free-of-charge for meetings and for the launch.

Freshford Squash Club made their kitchen available to the team whenever a quick meeting was required.

The Freshford Action Plan Launch will be in St Lachtain's NS Freshford at 7:30pm on Thursday, February 13.

Anyone interested in the future direction of this community should attend.

It promises to be a very positive and uplifting event. You will not be disappointed so get involved.