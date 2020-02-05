Streets of Kilkenny 5k part of Kia Race Series 2020

The Streets of Kilkenny 5k has again been announced as part of Kia Race Series 2020. Now in its third year, the series is organised by Ireland’s leading event race management company, Pop Up Races and includes seven races nationwide.

This year, there is a prize pot of €10,000 on offer in the Kia Race Series. There is a €1,500 cash guaranteed prize for the overall male and female series winner, with €7,000 for course record bonuses on offer. If the course record is not broken, that bonus rolls over into the overall prize pot. Athletes must compete in four out of seven races, with the lowest combined points scores over those four races winning the series.

The Kia Race Series will start in March with the Streets of Portlaoise 5k. The Dunshaughlin 10k a firm favourite with runners is taking place in June. There is the introduction of a new race the Cork City 10 Mile in August, the first of the series to take place in Munster. To enter on-line go to www.popupraces.ie/kia-race- series-2020/.

Olympian Fionnuala McCormack was announced as ambassador for the Kia Race Series 2020.

“The Kia race series has driven the standard forward of distance running in Ireland by offering an incentive for elite and top-level national athletes to race against each other. I am looking forward to lining up in the series in 2020," said Fionnuala McCormack.

Ronan Flood Managing Director of Kia Motors Ireland , commented at the Kia Race Series 2020 launch: “We are delighted so far with our involvement with the Kia Race Series and with the reaction of the Irish running community with our involvement.”

Brian Conroy, of Pop Up Races said: “As Ireland’s leading race timing and event management company, we are passionate about running. We pride ourselves on working with local race/club directors in the Kia Race Series to deliver a quality race from start to finish.

The KIA Race Series 2020

Streets of Portlaoise 5k March 17th, 11am

Streets of Kilkenny 5k April 9th, 7:30pm

Bob Heffernan 5k, Enfield May 19th,8pm

Dunshaughlin 10k June 20th, 7:30pm

Roscommon 10 Mile July 4th, 11:30am

Edenderry 10 Mile July 19th, 9:30am

Cork City 10 Mile August 22nd, 6pm