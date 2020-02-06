Searches continuing close to scene of violent assault in Kilkenny City

Gardaí are continuing their investigations into a violent assault in a house in the High Hayes Terrace area of the city earlier today.

A man remains in a critical condition at St Luke's Hospital with serious head injuries.

The Technical Bureau from the National Garda Headquarters are at the scene where examinations are taking place.

An extensive search of the area is also taking place.

Two people were arrested this morning and were detained at Kilkenny Garda Station. A female was released without charge and a male remains in custody.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the area from between 3am and 6am to contact them on 9056) 7775000.