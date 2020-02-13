47 people arrested during Operation Storm, cannabis growhouse detected

Cannabis plants were seized and a growhouse detected as part of the high profile garda operation, Storm, which took place in Kilkenny this week.

Operation Thor, Project Storm took place over last three days in Kilkenny with main day of community engagement on Wednesday.

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes and Superintendent Derek Hughes briefed 130 gardaí early yesterday morning (Wednesday).

Numerous searches were conducted with seizures of small quantities of controlled drugs and cannabis plants in a growhouse. 20 people were arrested in relation to investigations into criminal activity. 27 people were arrested on warrants and brought before Kilkenny District Court.

There were also a number of joint agency checkpoints conducted with the Road Safety Authority, Kilkenny County Council (Environmental Waste Department), Social Welfare Inspectors and Customs and Excise throughout the day in various locations with numerous detections.

Two vehicles were seized. There were a number of community engagement activities conducted, including visits to local national schools in Kilkenny City with Community Engagement teams and Garda Mounted Unit and Garda Incident Command Vehicle was also utilised.

24 Trainee Gardaí from the Garda College Templemore assisted with this operation along with four visiting Student Police Officers from Norway who also visited Kilkenny Castle and the hurlers statue in the 'home of hurling'