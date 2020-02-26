Drugs Action Taskforce to be formed in Kilkenny

Serious concerns were raised at this week’s Joint Policing Committee meeting over the ongoing sale and supply of drugs in the city.

The matter was raised by Deputy John McGuinness (Fianna Fáil) who said that ‘the level of cocaine and heroin and drug abuse and the sale of drugs is at a critical stage’.

“We either close it down or it will take over. There is a site close to here where people are taking drugs every weekend and there are known drug dealers terrorising local authority estates. The time has come to say stop,” he said adding that he acknowledged ‘the genuine and courageous effort of gardaí’ in dealing with the issue.

However searches conducted in the city have netted drugs valued at over €55,000 in recent days. On Monday over €40,000 worth of cannabis and €8,000 worth of cocaine was seized by members of the Kilkenny Divisional Drugs Unit. A further €6,000 worth of cocaine was seized in separate searches in Kilkenny City on Thursday and Friday.

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes told the meeting that he shared the Deputy’s concerns over drugs and said that concerns were often raised at community engagement events. He also successfully proposed that a Drugs Action Task Force be set up.

“The issue of drugs had been raised time and time again and we are starting to engage with the problem. We have doubled our drugs capability in Kilkenny since January,” he said.

Chief Supt Hayes said that it was involved in creating a drugs strategy, Operation Tara, which will be rolled out nationally in April but commenced in Kilkenny on January 1.

“The operation is based on education, enforcement, partnership and supporting families. We have huge concern for young people who have drugs available to them. We are targeting first years and Transition Year students regarding education and are liaising with principals and we will also work with clubs and parents. We have seen very young people involved in drugs which has been detrimental,” he added.