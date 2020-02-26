Long Read: Matt Sandercock ready to drive full swing into Mount Juliet’s busy spell

It’s tough, this weather, looking out on a pristine golf course, which will shine in the summer splendour as it welcomes the return of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open after 25 years.

Imagine what it feels like for Director of Golf Matt Sandercock, the man with whom the buck will ultimately stop for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in terms of preparing the course, ticket allocation, car park venues, traffic plan - Matt, as he says himself, is “overseeing” over all aspects of golf at the course.

He wouldn’t have it any other way. Living near Sunningdale, he left the UK with his family to come to Thomastown on the advice of Paul McGinley.

“I’m good friends with Paul McGinley and we were talking about the developments coming to Mount Juliet, the upgrading of the hotel and the course and that it was going to be a serious golf venue,” he said.

“With the chance of an Irish Open coming if everything was to materialise I thought that would be a really good step in my career, so we made the move.

“The family came over from Sunningdale,” he continued. “It wasn’t easy as I had spent seven years there but we took to Thomastown very quickly. My two young boys have picked up the clubs, all they want is for Rory McIlroy to come, to see Rory.”

No pressure there then...

Planning

Matt has been in the planning process of this event for almost a year already, but with less than 100 days to go, the event itself comes into sharp focus.

“I suppose you have to take personal ownership,” he said. “My role here is across all aspects of the golf, from social media to the course, to membership and the day-to-day running of golf at Mount Juliet. Then there’s the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open!

“It was great to see all the professionals showing great support for Mount Juliet,” he added. “They know they can come here, play on a great course, stay at a five star hotel, part of the Autograph collection. They have no extra travel and they know that top players like Tiger Woods and Ernie Els have claimed titles here.”

His wishlist is under control but he’s hoping for the inclement weather to ease up soon.

“One of the big things we are hoping for is good weather,” he said. “At the moment, we’re looking at snow with rain in February and that’s a stumbling block in terms of getting machinery on the course, but we’re getting through it. Excitement is building and the course will be at its best.”

Any changes planned?

“No we won’t change the layout, that will stay a par 72 course,” Matt said. “The tented village will be in the same spot, but the add-ons that will be different from 25 years ago will be in places like Thomastown, Stoneyford, Kilkenny - they will see further promotion of the tournament.

“You look at all the world golf channels now, Sky, RTE, compared to the coverage it would get 25 years ago, it’s huge,” remarked Matt.

It’s expected that the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will draw TV audiences of 700 million viewers. That makes for a huge focus on Kilkenny, but Matt will use the experience he has gained working on major tournaments to see the project through.

“I worked on the Seniors Open in Sunningdale during my time there, but the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and a stage of the European tour, well you could say that it’s a bit different,” said Matt, who comes across as the type of character who would take anything in his stride.

Impact

Arriving in Thomastown in July 2017, he has learned the impact the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open had on the area 25 years ago.

“The feedback from people has been great, everyone is looking forward to the tournament,” he said. “It will be brilliant to see John Rahm coming to defend his title. We could have the World Number 1 and World Number 2 here if Rory (McIlroy) comes; now that would be something.”

When Mount Juliet is mentioned Matt simply enthuses about the course and what’s really special about it.

“The history of the course, which is Jack Nicklaus designed, means it’s playable for all levels, not just the tour player, every golfer enjoys it.

“Take someone like Tiger Woods being tested here, and a junior golfer playing on the same course,” he continued. “I’m sure there will be good scores, and our greens are always noted for being good.”

What the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will do for the game of golf in the area is immeasurable. The numbers expected over the five days including Pro Am could well be record-breaking.

“Our capacity hasn’t been set yet but we are looking at up to 25,000 people,” he said. “We have our traffic plans and car parks and we want to keep everyone moving and help in the enjoyment of their day. There’s no point in being stuck in a car for three hours when the golf is over.

“I’ll always be nervous right up to the event. But the Wednesday of Augusta is 50 days out, and from then we will be really tidying up, letting the rough develop, from those final 50 days the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will really come in to focus.”

And when everything is packed away, Matt believes the impact of the tournament will continue to reverberate -

“The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open coming to the south east is a big thing for golf and the promotion of it,” he said. “I often joke that in golf, we’re looking for some lazy hurlers to take up the sport. Our junior division is getting very strong and characters like Shane Lowry winning Opens makes it very easy for a young audience to relate to.”

“And for the best part of a week this Summer,” he finished, “local fans can see their heroes in the flesh, in their prime, and on the most beautiful course in the country.”